John M. Phillips, of Santa Rita, died July 18 at the age of 90. Mass of Intention is offered Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 6:30 a.m., Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Rita. Last respects will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. July 30 at the church. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Interment will immediately follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

 
