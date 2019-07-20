John M. Phillips, of Santa Rita, died July 18 at the age of 90. Mass of Intention is offered Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 6:30 a.m., Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Rita. Last respects will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. July 30 at the church. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Interment will immediately follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
We are very sad to learn the passing away of John Phillips. John was a wonderful friend, colleague and comrade during our tenure at the University of Guam. We shared common values of the American liberal traditions, supporting the underdog, dispossessed and marginalized individuals. As an intellectual and a gifted person, he was a successful teacher, mentor and colleague in the College of Business and Public Administration. He believed strongly in the classical philosophical principles of subsidiarity, i.e., most problems and issues can be resolved at the lowest level of human organizations. Our common interests included disdain for the British Empire for its exploitation of the Irish and the Indian colonies. He was a soldier for justice throughout his life. My family and I send our condolences to Mike Phillips and the family. Daljit Singh
