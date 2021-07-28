John Michael Cruz, also known as “Bobok," familian Tanaguan, of Piti, died July 21 at the age of 54. Last respects will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. July 30 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church in Piti. Interment will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery in Nimitz Hill, Piti.

