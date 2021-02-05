John "Johnny" Michael Matanane, familian Che/Hilario, of Tamuning, died Feb. 3 at the age of 63. Mass of Intention is offered every evening at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning: 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Last respects will be held Feb. 13 with Mass of Christian Burial at noon at St. Anthony's Church in Tamuning, followed by the public viewing from 2-5 p.m. at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Cremation will follow.

