John Pablo Cruz, also known as "John Bunny," originally of Sinajana but most recently of Barrigada, died Jan. 3 at the age of 72. Virtual rosary is being offered nightly at 7:30 p.m. on Facebook live (profile is mrsagustine agustine). Last respects will be held from 8 a.m.-noon Jan. 12 at San Agustin's Funeral Home in Harmon. Mass of Intention will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana. Interment service will follow immediately at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, also known as Togcha Cemetery, in Yona.

