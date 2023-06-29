John Peredo Castro, Familian Nundo, passed away June 20 at the age of 77. Mass of Intention and Nightly Rosary will be held 5:30 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto. Last respects will be held from 8:30-11 a.m. July 14 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
John Peredo Castro
