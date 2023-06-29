John Peredo Castro, Familian Nundo, passed away June 20 at the age of 77. Mass of Intention and Nightly Rosary will be held 5:30 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto. Last respects will be held from 8:30-11 a.m. July 14 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

