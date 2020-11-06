John Raymond Meno Fejeran, fondly known as “Johnny," familian Jeje and U’do of Inarajan, of San Diego, California, formerly of Inarajan, died Nov. 1 at the age of 65. Funeral service will be held in San Diego, California. Daily rosary is being said at 12:30 p.m. (Guam time) via Facebook Live on “Life Celebration for John Fejeran Sr.” Final Mass to commemorate the ninth day since his passing will be held at 6 p.m. at St. Joseph Church in Inarajan. Monetary donations can be sent to venmo account: @JohnFejeranMemorial or mailed to: 632 Watertown Lane, Chula Vista, CA 91913.

