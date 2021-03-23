John Rios Taimanglo, also known as “Uncle Johnnie/Charlie,” familian Gustus/Chunge, of Santa Rita, formerly of Piti, died on March 9 at the age of 78. Nightly rosary is being said at 142 Aga Drive, Hyundai, Santa Rita at 7 p.m. Last respects will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on March 26 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon on March 27 at Our Lady of Assumption in Piti, followed by interment at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery in Yona.

