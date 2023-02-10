John “Granddad” Santos Suzuki of Agana Heights, died Feb. 8 at the age of 92. Mass of Intention is offered at 6 p.m. (No mass Thursday) at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church, Agana. Last respects will be held from 8 – 11 a.m. Feb. 21 at the Father Duenas Memorial School Boy’s Chapel, Mangilao. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon at St. Jude Church, Sinajana. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

Tags

Load entries