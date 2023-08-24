John “Johnny” Taguacta Cruz, of Yigo, passed away July 29 at the age of 62. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 26 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. at San Vicente Ferrer and San Roke Catholic Church, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
