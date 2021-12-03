John Thomas Acosta Manibusan, of Dededo, died Nov. 25 at the age of 42. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 10 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Santa Bernadita Church, Agafa Gumas, Yigo. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

