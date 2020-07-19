John Thomas Manibusan Jr., 68, of Fayetteville died July 15. He was born on Feb. 16, 1952 to the late John Thomas Manibusan, Sr. and Hidelisa Camacho Manibusan. Final respects will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, followed by a funeral service at the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville. Burial will be at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, Alabama. 

