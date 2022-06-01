John “Johnny” Tyquiengco San Nicolas, of Malesso' and California, died May 12 at the age of 78. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. June 3 at 157 Chalan Kanton Tasi in Malesso'. Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Malesso' Cemetery.
