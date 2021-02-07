John Victor Santos, of Barrigada, died on Jan. 23 at the age of 69. Viewing and last respects will be held from 10 a.m.-noon on Feb. 11 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium. Interment will be at Guam Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

