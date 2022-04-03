John “John-boy/JV” Vincent Santiago, of Dededo, died April 1 at the age of 51. Mass of Intention is offered at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. April 3; 6 p.m. April 4, 5, 6, and 8; 7 a.m. April 7; and 6:30 p.m. on April 9 at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Last respects will be from 8 to 10:30 a.m. April 19 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.  

