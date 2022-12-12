John “Jack” William Doyle, of Malesso', died Dec. 4 at the age of 69. Rosary is being said, followed by Mass being celebrated, starting at 5:30 p.m. at San Dimas Catholic Church, Malesso’. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Dec. 23 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Dimas Catholic Church, Malesso’, followed by interment at Malesso’ Community Catholic Cemetery.

