John William Muña, of Mangilao, died Dec. 27 at the age of 58. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. Dec. 30, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 31, 10 a.m. Jan. 1, and 6 p.m. Jan 2 – 4 at Santa Teresita Church, Mangilao. Rosary being prayed at 7 p.m. on Dec 30 and Jan. 1 – 4 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at 137 Juan Muña St in Mangilao. Last respects will be held from 8 a.m.- noon Jan. 10 at the Father Duenas Boy’s Chapel, Mangilao. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Santa Teresita Church, Mangilao. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills.

Tags

Load entries