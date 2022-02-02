Johnny “John” Adriano Arriola, Familian Arrot, of Waianae, Hawaii, and formerly of NCS, Dededo, died Jan. 2 at the age of 75. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon Feb. 18 at Santa Bernadita Catholic Church in Agafa Gumas, Yigo. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. Feb. 19 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Private cremation will follow. Public health guidelines regarding the use of face masks will be followed and strictly enforced.

Tags

Load entries