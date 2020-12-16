Johnny Aguon Santiago, of Umatac, died Nov. 17 at the age of 73. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Dec. 23 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass will be offered at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Toto. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

