Johnny Alex Teliu, of Mangilao, died Feb. 2 at the age of 56 years. Last respects will be held Feb. 18 at 2:30-3:30 p.m. at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Cremation will follow after.
Johnny Alex Teliu
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hotel drug dealer given 15 years
- Felon suspected in new case of sexual assault, violating order
- Pedestrian dies after collision in Tamuning
- Jury: 3 guilty of inheritance scams
- Suspect admits guilt in 2020 drive-by shooting
- Judge denies ex-attorney’s release request
- Man suspected in store thefts arrested
- Numa'lo a hit with shoppers
- 'It's a signal': Arriola concerned about decline in local attorneys
- Motocross champion John Aguon: 'Don’t punish us'
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read moreAn update on local columns
Priority: Well-being
- Pingyuan "Edward" Lu
February is American Heart Month. Many people celebrated National Wear Red Day on Friday, Feb. 3, to raise the community's heart health awaren… Read moreAmerican Heart Month to World Diabetes Day
- Gary Kuper
Unfortunately, my last letter did not elicit the response I hoped it would. So, if I may try again: Read moreSenators are acting like a tower of giraffes
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In