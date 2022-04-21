Johnny Joseph Santiago Quenga, of Humåtak/Hågat, died on March 29 at the age of 44. Last respects will be held from 8 - 11:15 a.m. April 25 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be at noon at San Dinoisio Church, Humåtak. Burial will follow at Hågat, Mount Carmel Cemetary.
Johnny Joseph Santiago Quenga
- Vanessa Wills
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Violent attack on child caught on camera; suspect arrested
- Adelup eyes red-light cams
- Slain officer’s family sues GovGuam
- Poki Fry announces closure after 8 years
- 'He'd be really proud of me': Police officer trainee gives tribute to dad, late Sen. Santos
- Police: Man hospitalized after serious crash dies
- Drug arrest made during traffic stop
- Chief: Drugs at center of island crime
- Investigation sought over allegation campaign ticket sold in GovGuam office
- Mother admits to buying meth with toddler in car
Images
Videos
There have been contradictions about our local government's strategy on COVID-19 testing and limitations for those who have come in close cont… Read more
Writings on the Wall
- By Ron McNinch
This week I presented at the Rotary Club of Tumon Bay related to the 2022 elections. I covered quite a number of topics and this week I will r… Read more
- David Lubofsky
It amazes me that we have a room full of doctors, who sit on the Guam Board of Medical Examiners, and they lose a complaint file from a patien… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In