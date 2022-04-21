Johnny Joseph Santiago Quenga, of Humåtak/Hågat, died on March 29 at the age of 44. Last respects will be held from 8 - 11:15 a.m. April 25 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be at noon at San Dinoisio Church, Humåtak. Burial will follow at Hågat, Mount Carmel Cemetary. 

Tags

Load entries