Johnny Manalisay Rivera, of Agat, died on Nov. 15 at the age of 66. Mass of Intention is being offered from Nov. 19 – 28; 7 a.m. Mass Monday – Friday; no Mass Thursday; 5 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Agat. The funeral will be held on Dec. 15 with details to be announced at later date.

