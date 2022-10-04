Johnny Q. Luces, of Hågat, died September 30 at the age of 90. Rosary is being held 5:30 p.m Monday – Friday at St. Anthony Church in Tamuning. Rosary, followed by 6 p.m. Mass of Intention. Public viewing will be held from 9 a.m. – noon. October 7 at ADA’S Mortuary, 930 Route 4 Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be held at noon October 8 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Hågat. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills.

