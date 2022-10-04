Johnny Q. Luces, of Hågat, died September 30 at the age of 90. Rosary is being held 5:30 p.m Monday – Friday at St. Anthony Church in Tamuning. Rosary, followed by 6 p.m. Mass of Intention. Public viewing will be held from 9 a.m. – noon. October 7 at ADA’S Mortuary, 930 Route 4 Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be held at noon October 8 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Hågat. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills.
Johnny Q. Luces
Tags
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Men sentenced for mailing 8 pounds of meth
- Man, woman sentenced for meth hidden in paint bottles
- Complaint: Man found with items from JRMS
- Mayor: Dead person found in Harmon could not be identified
- Drug dealer given 11 years for selling meth, gun possession
- Flight attendants demand fixes to operational issues at United
- 'My First Amendment right'
- Complaint: Suspect found with pounds of meth, guns, $33K
- Complaint: Drunken teen threw rocks at cars
- 'Patience': Cannabis industry's start hampered by mandates
Images
Videos
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read more
IT’S YOUR VILLAGE
- Mayor Jesse Alig
A few months ago, I walked into our summer program session and a little boy said with such an energetic smile, “Hello, mayor!” Before I could … Read more
- +2
- Paul Yin-Lien Chen
The 41st session of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), to be held between Sept. 27 and Oct. 7 in Montreal, Canada, will be … Read more
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In