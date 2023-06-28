Johnny Quenga Duenas, familian “Ila”, of Dededo, passed away June 19 at the age of 68. Mass of intention is being offered at 6 p.m. weekdays, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. Sunday at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church, Barrigada. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 11 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

