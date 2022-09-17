Johnny “John” Salas Arceo, familian Chilenko, of Chalan Pago, died Aug. 9 at the age of 62. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 17 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- SSHS investigating after-school fight that sent student to hospital
- GDOE schools may be shut down
- Woman in recovery: Meth high ‘an illusion’
- Senatorial candidate arrested
- Woman charged with forgery previously accused of punching minor
- Man allegedly threw phone at woman's face
- Skater on theft: 'It's kind of sad'
- Bank robber wanted to 'go back to prison'
- Marianas to experience wet weather through end of week
- 2 injured in crash that left car overturned
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read more
Frankly Speaking
- Frank Arriola
A couple weeks ago, a respected and old family friend, Clifford Guzman, called me and asked if I could fill in for him as the event moderator … Read more
- David Dell’Isola
This Labor Day is a meaningful one as we celebrate many achievements in the past year, and we have each and every working individual and contr… Read more
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In