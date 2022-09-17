Johnny “John” Salas Arceo, familian Chilenko, of Chalan Pago, died Aug. 9 at the age of 62. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 17 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

