Johnny “John” Salas Arceo, Familian Chilenko, of Chalan Pago, died August 9 at the age of 62 years old. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 -11 a.m. September 17 2022 at Ada’s Funeral Home. Mass of Christian burial will follow at noon at San Juan Bautista Church in Ordot. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Barrigada.
