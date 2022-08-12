Johnny “John” Salas Arceo, familian "Chilenko", of Chalan Pago, died Aug. 9 at the age of 62. Rosary will be prayed at 5:30 p.m. followed by Mass of Intention at 6 p.m. Monday–Friday. On Saturday rosary will be prayed at 4:30 p.m. followed by 5 p.m. Mass. On Sunday rosary will be prayed at 8:30 a.m. followed by 9 a.m. Mass at San Juan Bautista Church in Ordot and will end on Aug. 17. Funeral arrangement will be announced at a later date.
