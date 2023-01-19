Johnny “JQ"/"Juan” San Nicolas Quintanilla, Familian “Orong/Tapungan”, of Dededo, died Jan. 13 at the age of 60. Rosaries are being prayed at 7 p.m. nightly at the family’s residence: 155 Tomates St. Astumbo, Dededo. Jan. 21 will be the last day.

