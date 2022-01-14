Johnny “Juan Emma” Taijeron Reyes, familian Emma, of Yona, died Dec. 13, 2021, at the age of 64. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 14 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Niño Perdido y Sagrada Familia Catholic Church, Asan, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
