Johnny “Juan Emma” Taijeron Reyes, familian Emma, of Yona, died Dec. 13 at the age of 64. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 14 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Niño Perdido y Sagrada Familia Catholic Church, Asan, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

