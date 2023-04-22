Jon Alfred Strandhagen, of Sinajana, formerly of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, passed away April 15 at the age of 87. Last respects will be held from 4-7 p.m. April 23 at Jeff’s Pirates Cove in Ipan, Talo'fo'fo'. A ceremony will be held from 4-4:30 p.m.
