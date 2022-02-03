Jon-Carl Peterson, of Honolulu, formerly of Tamuning, died Jan. 28 at the age of 33. Rosary is prayed nightly at 5:30 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning followed by Mass at 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Rosary will be at 4:30 p.m. followed by Mass at 5 p.m. Rosaries are being prayed daily at noon via Zoom (Meeting ID: 945 052 7600 Passcode: 980691). Funeral arrangements are pending.
