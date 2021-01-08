Jon Joshua San Agustin Pangelinan, also known as “Jon Jon” and “Pangie,” of Fort Worth, Texas, and formerly of Yigo and Dededo, died Dec. 5, 2020, at the age of 34. Last respects will be held from 3:30-6 p.m. Jan. 13 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Graveside committal service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at Guam Memorial Park. Public health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.

