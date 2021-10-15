Jonas Chang Veloria, of Tamuning, died Oct. 8 at the age of 39. Last respects will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic St. (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Memorial service will commence at 4:15 p.m. Private cremation will follow. Public health guidelines regarding the use of face masks will be followed and strictly enforced.

