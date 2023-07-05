Jonas Guerrero Javelosa, of Harmon, passed away June 26 at the age of 35. Rosary is being prayed at 6 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9- 10:45 a.m. July 10 followed by Mass at 11 a.m. at the lower level of Santa Barbara Catholic Church. Interment service will be held at 10 a.m. July 11 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

