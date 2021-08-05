Jonathan Castro Fernandez, of Yona, died on Aug. 1 at the age of 35. Mass of Intention is offered daily at 7 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Church, Yona. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 9 at Our Lady of Peace Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 10 at St. Francis Catholic Church. Interment to follow at the Family Walk Garden, Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries