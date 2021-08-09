Jonathan Castro Fernandez, of Yona, died Aug. 1 at the age of 35. Mass of Intention is offered daily at 7 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Yona. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m.to noon Aug. 9 at Our Lady of Peace Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10 a.m. Aug. 10 at St. Francis Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the Family Walk Garden, Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, in Windward Hills, Yona.

