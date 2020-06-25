Jonathan "Jon" Matthew Calvo, of Santa Rita, died June 20 at the age of 30. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. daily until June 29 at the family residence chapel, 763 Cross Island Road in Apra Heights. Last respects will be held from 9:30 a.m.-noon July 8 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Purification Catholic Church in Maina. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

