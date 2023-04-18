Jonathan “Jon” Michael Salumbides, of Yona, passed away in Kansas on April 2 at the age of 38. Public visitation will be held from 9–11 a.m. April 24 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park, Barrigada.
Jonathan Michael Salumbides
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Underwater volcanic eruption off Tonga triggered 300ft mega-tsunami
- Ex-MMA fighter fails to attend hearings to enter guilty plea
- 'Person of interest' wanted in thefts, burglaries
- 2 men charged after suspected methamphetamine found in cars
- New California high-end luxury electric car company to take on Ferrari and Tesla
- ‘Why are they not performing?’
- Suspect accused of raping sleeping woman
- 'My thought is it’s a bigger issue than maybe some of us realize’
- Agriculture employee seen in cockfighting video reinstated
- Doctor, others testify in support of Bill 7
Images
Videos
Countries can’t tax their way to long-term prosperity. President Joe Biden wants to try anyway. Read moreBiden tax hikes: Road to economic decline
The Gilita Gazette
- Joycelynn Atalig
It is quite literally the night before my column is due, and I struggle to make sense of my thoughts. I am drowning in my creative chaos. I am… Read moreWhat life has taught me: Lessons learned
- By Tim Rohr
April is World Autism Month. The site autismspeaks.org proclaims, “Throughout the month, we focus on coming together in unity and collaboratio… Read moreAutism has spiked; what does data show?
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In