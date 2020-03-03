Jonathan Robert Pereda Taisague, of Latte Heights, died Feb. 18 at the age of 33. Mass of Intention is being offered at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church in Agana Heights at 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday. Last respects may be paid from 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Agana Heights church. Mass of Christian Burial will held at noon with burial to follow at Vicente A Limtiaco Cemetery in Nimitz Hill.

