Jonathan Roque Borja, of Yona, died on June 15 at the age of 39 years. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 1 at the family residence: Unit# 46 Sister Mary Eucharita St., Yona. Mass of Christian burial is at 2 p.m. at Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church, Piti. Burial will follow after.

