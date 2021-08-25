Jonathan Tagle Tumpag, also known as “Atan” of Dededo, died Aug. 13 at the age of 69. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. on Sept. 4 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public Health guidelines regarding use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.

