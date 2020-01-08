Jonathan "Jojo" Timpug Vitug, of Wusstig Road, Dededo, died on Jan. 6 at the age of 43. Mass of Intention and rosary are being held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo: 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday; and 6 p.m. Sunday. Rosary is being prayed 7 p.m. Jan. 8; 5 p.m. Jan. 9; 7 p.m. Jan 10, 6 p.m. Jan 11; and 7 p.m. Jan 12-14. Last respects will be held from 9-11:15 a.m. on Jan. 24 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

