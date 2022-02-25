Jonaven Paul "JP" Santos died Feb. 12 at the age of 27. Public viewing will be held from 8 a.m.-noon March 9 at San Agustin's Funeral Home in Harmon. Mass of Intention will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Interment service will follow immediately at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, also known as Tiguag Cemetery, in Nimitz Hill, Piti.

