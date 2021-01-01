JonPaul "JP" Aguigui Duenas, of Inarajan, died Dec. 9, 2020, at the age of 44. A virtual rosary is being prayed nightly at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom, ID: 724 7977 9373 PW: JP. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 2 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at San Isidro Church in Malojloj. Burial will follow at Inarajan Cemetery.

