JonPaul "JP" Aguigui Duenas, of Inarajan, died Dec. 9, 2020, at the age of 44. A virtual rosary is being prayed nightly at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom, ID: 724 7977 9373 PW: JP. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 2 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at San Isidro Church in Malojloj. Burial will follow at Inarajan Cemetery.
We gladly said goodbye to 2020, "the year from hell," as one local business figure described it.
INSIGHTS
By Father Fran Hezel
Last year at this time we were confidently wishing our friends "Happy New Year!" But look at the year we got! Could this new year be anything …
Lee P. Webber
An open letter to four members of the Consolidated Commission on Utilities: Commissioners Sanchez, Limtiaco, Guthertz and Dueñas:
