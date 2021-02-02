Jose A. Aniciete, of Tamuning, died on Jan. 23 at the age of 83. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Feb. 5 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
