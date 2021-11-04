Jose "Joe" Aflleje Atalig, of Cañada-Barrigada, died on Nov. 1 at the age of 71. Last respects will be from 8 to 11 a.m. Nov. 22 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Vicente Church in Barrigada. Burial will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Barrigada.

