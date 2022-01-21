Jose "Uncle Joe" Aguon Pangelinan, Chamorro Tribe Lagu Chief, of Pagat, Mangilao, died Jan. 15 at the age of 83. Viewing and last respects will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 27 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel and Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona. Cremation service will follow immediately.
