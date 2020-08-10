Jose Antonio Barcinas Sanchez Jr., also known as “Sae-Sae," of Yona, died Aug. 4 at the age of 22. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. Aug. 22 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street, entrance to Guam Memorial Park, in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Dimas Catholic Church in Merizo. Interment will follow at Merizo Cemetery.

