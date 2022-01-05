Jose “Banban” E. Javellana Jr. died on Jan. 1 in the Philippines at the age of 82. Mass of intentions is being said at Our Lady of Assumption Church in Piti: 6 p.m. on Jan. 1; 9 a.m. on Jan. 2; 6 p.m. on Jan. 3-8; and 9 a.m. on Jan. 9. Funeral details will be announced at a later date.

