Jose “Banban” E. Javellana Jr. died on Jan. 1 in the Philippines at the age of 82. Mass of intentions is being said at Our Lady of Assumption Church in Piti: 6 p.m. on Jan. 1; 9 a.m. on Jan. 2; 6 p.m. on Jan. 3-8; and 9 a.m. on Jan. 9. Funeral details will be announced at a later date.
Jose “Banban” E. Javellana Jr.
Oya Ngirairikl
