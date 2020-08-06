Jose Barcinas Concepcion, also known as “Uncle Joe/Pepe,” familian Mala’it, of Merizo, died on July 29 at the age of 85. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Aug. 12 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass begins at noon, followed by interment at Merizo Catholic Cemetery.
